Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Price Performance

NYSE YRD opened at $0.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.44. Yiren Digital has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $3.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yiren Digital

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yiren Digital stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,289 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,164 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yiren Digital were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Company Profile

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It offers loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loans, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

See Also

