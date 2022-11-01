X Square Capital LLC Raises Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

X Square Capital LLC raised its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 870.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,324 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Shopify by 46.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,713 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Shopify by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in Shopify by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Shopify by 10.5% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 13.1% during the first quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. KGI Securities cut Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $47.50 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.89.

Shares of SHOP traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.23. 1,065,922 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,787,472. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.31. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $176.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.49 billion, a PE ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

