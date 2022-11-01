X Square Capital LLC Raises Position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,575 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds in the first quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SolarWinds by 3,591.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in SolarWinds by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in SolarWinds in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 60.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. 97.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on SolarWinds to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on SolarWinds from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on SolarWinds from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.40.

SolarWinds Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SWI traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.36. The company had a trading volume of 10,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 422,306. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. SolarWinds Co. has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $17.24.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 1.07% and a negative net margin of 91.47%. The business had revenue of $176.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

SolarWinds Company Profile



SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

