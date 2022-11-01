X Square Capital LLC Purchases 446 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

X Square Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Altria Group accounts for 1.2% of X Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 286.2% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.30.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $46.18. 108,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,671,648. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.75. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $82.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.30%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Further Reading

