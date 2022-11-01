X Square Capital LLC Purchases 1,030 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SU. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth about $292,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $12,691,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SU stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.26. The stock had a trading volume of 296,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,719,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.67 and its 200 day moving average is $33.85. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $42.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 18.33%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.3656 dividend. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 27.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SU shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.