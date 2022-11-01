X Square Capital LLC Has $568,000 Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MKTX. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 150.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 44.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 15.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.
MarketAxess Price Performance
MKTX stock traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $240.78. 4,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,947. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.44 and a 52 week high of $422.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 0.65.
MarketAxess Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have weighed in on MKTX. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $280.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.80.
MarketAxess Profile
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.
Featured Stories
