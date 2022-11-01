X Square Capital LLC Buys 1,951 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,391 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the quarter. OFG Bancorp accounts for approximately 2.3% of X Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. X Square Capital LLC owned approximately 0.31% of OFG Bancorp worth $3,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 31.2% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 43,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 10,234 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $430,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 21,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $1,412,000. Institutional investors own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at OFG Bancorp

In other OFG Bancorp news, COO Ganesh Kumar sold 3,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $89,016.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on OFG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on OFG Bancorp to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on OFG Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE OFG traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.11. The stock had a trading volume of 2,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.87. OFG Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.82 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.17.

OFG Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

OFG Bancorp Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

