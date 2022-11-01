X Square Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

X Square Capital LLC grew its position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Silvergate Capital by 1,948.0% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 2,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SI. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Silvergate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Silvergate Capital from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital from $160.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silvergate Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.08.

NYSE SI traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $55.72. 13,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Silvergate Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $50.65 and a twelve month high of $239.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 3.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.01.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.11). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.56%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

