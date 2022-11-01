World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect World Wrestling Entertainment to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.38 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 55.00% and a net margin of 18.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect World Wrestling Entertainment to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WWE stock opened at $78.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $79.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WWE. Northcoast Research cut World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WWE. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 55.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 62.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 152.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

