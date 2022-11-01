World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.
World Fuel Services Trading Up 4.4 %
INT stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.49. 724,784 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,617. World Fuel Services has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $30.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day moving average is $24.69.
World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 0.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that World Fuel Services will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.
World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental organizations, and military customers.
