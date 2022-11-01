WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL) Shares Down 0.5%

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DNL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.71 and last traded at $28.83. 56,094 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 102,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.99.

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.46 and its 200 day moving average is $32.36.

Get WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 410.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 204.1% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 106,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 71,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Fund (the Fund), formerly WisdomTree Japan Equity Income Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree World ex-U.S. Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of growth companies in the developed and emerging markets outside of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Global ex U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.