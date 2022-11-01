Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,675 ($44.41).

WTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Whitbread from GBX 3,170 ($38.30) to GBX 3,100 ($37.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($42.29) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of LON WTB opened at GBX 2,572 ($31.08) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,527.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,611.36. The company has a market cap of £5.20 billion and a PE ratio of 12,247.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.95. Whitbread has a twelve month low of GBX 2,245.51 ($27.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,649.99 ($44.10).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a GBX 24.40 ($0.29) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

