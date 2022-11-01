Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,675 ($44.41).
WTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Whitbread from GBX 3,170 ($38.30) to GBX 3,100 ($37.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($48.33) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($42.29) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.
Whitbread Price Performance
Shares of LON WTB opened at GBX 2,572 ($31.08) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,527.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,611.36. The company has a market cap of £5.20 billion and a PE ratio of 12,247.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.95. Whitbread has a twelve month low of GBX 2,245.51 ($27.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,649.99 ($44.10).
Whitbread Cuts Dividend
About Whitbread
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.
Featured Articles
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.