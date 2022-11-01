Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Winnebago Industries (WGO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE: WGO) recently:

10/24/2022 – Winnebago Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00.

10/20/2022 – Winnebago Industries was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/20/2022 – Winnebago Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners to $53.00.

10/12/2022 – Winnebago Industries is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/3/2022 – Winnebago Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $67.00 to $56.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/30/2022 – Winnebago Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $68.00.

9/29/2022 – Winnebago Industries was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

WGO traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $60.49. The company had a trading volume of 392,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,887. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $78.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.09.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.02. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 37.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Winnebago Industries

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at about $174,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the second quarter valued at about $246,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 5.5% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 25.1% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 238,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,901,000 after buying an additional 47,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 97.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

