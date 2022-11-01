Wanchain (WAN) Price Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $34.93 million and $512,739.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000882 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00094143 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00069765 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000558 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00015208 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00025897 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000291 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007144 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.