Waltonchain (WTC) Price Hits $0.26 on Exchanges

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. During the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00001286 BTC on major exchanges. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $21.39 million and approximately $731,716.00 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waltonchain Profile

WTC is a token. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,147,848 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,172,636 tokens. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

