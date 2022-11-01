W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Acquired by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 9,500.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,185 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 55.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,331,473 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,620,232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664,707 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 53.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,657,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $976,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083,189 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 65.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,940,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,732,333 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 119.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,377,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $224,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 32.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,987,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $465,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

WRB stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.32. The company had a trading volume of 25,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,155. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.12. W. R. Berkley Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.44 and a fifty-two week high of $74.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.59.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Argus initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

