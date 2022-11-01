VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Trading Down 6%

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.92 and last traded at $3.93. 2,079 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 248,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of VTEX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of VTEX in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.30 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Itaú Unibanco lowered shares of VTEX to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of VTEX from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VTEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.80.

VTEX Stock Down 4.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.12 million, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.09.

Institutional Trading of VTEX

VTEX ( NYSE:VTEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). VTEX had a negative net margin of 51.38% and a negative return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $38.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.98 million. As a group, research analysts predict that VTEX will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of VTEX by 37.0% during the third quarter. Riverwood Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of VTEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,406,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VTEX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. increased its position in shares of VTEX by 41.0% in the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 12,181,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of VTEX in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VTEX

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

