Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €281.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €281.00 ($286.73) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($234.69) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €185.00 ($188.78) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($239.80) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group set a €130.00 ($132.65) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €197.00 ($201.02) target price on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €129.34 ($131.98) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $26.67 billion and a PE ratio of 3.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €137.40 and a 200-day moving average of €141.72. Volkswagen has a one year low of €120.56 ($123.02) and a one year high of €196.02 ($200.02).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

