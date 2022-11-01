Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Vista Outdoor to post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vista Outdoor Trading Down 2.0 %

Vista Outdoor stock opened at $29.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.81. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $52.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 1,313.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 120.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 19.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 6.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VSTO. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp cut Vista Outdoor to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

(Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

