Vista Outdoor (VSTO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Vista Outdoor to post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Vista Outdoor Trading Down 2.0 %
Vista Outdoor stock opened at $29.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.81. Vista Outdoor has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $52.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Vista Outdoor by 1,313.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 120.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 19.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 6.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Vista Outdoor Company Profile
Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.
