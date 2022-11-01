VirtualMeta Trading 0.4% Lower This Week (VMA)

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. During the last seven days, VirtualMeta has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. VirtualMeta has a total market cap of $61.40 million and approximately $26.00 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VirtualMeta token can now be purchased for $0.0267 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,418.43 or 0.31336321 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012240 BTC.

VirtualMeta Token Profile

VirtualMeta’s launch date was March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official website is vmeta.studio. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VirtualMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.02680554 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VirtualMeta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VirtualMeta using one of the exchanges listed above.

