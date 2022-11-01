Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Short Interest Up 15.3% in October

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,690,000 shares, an increase of 15.3% from the September 30th total of 5,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 9.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VSCO shares. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 7.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,366,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,904,000 after purchasing an additional 237,651 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 2,727,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,296,000 after buying an additional 975,637 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,340,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,208,000 after acquiring an additional 99,965 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 50.1% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,289,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,338,000 after acquiring an additional 764,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,092,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,517,000 after purchasing an additional 50,669 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VSCO traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.60. 979,146 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.11 and its 200-day moving average is $37.22. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $65.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 198.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

