VIBE Trading 0% Higher This Week (VIBE)

VIBE (VIBE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. VIBE has a market cap of $648,742.29 and approximately $365.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VIBE token can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, VIBE has traded up 0% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About VIBE

VIBE’s launch date was July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io. The Reddit community for VIBE is https://reddit.com/r/vibehub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @vibehubvr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VIBE

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces.”

