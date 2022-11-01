Verge Trading 2.1% Higher This Week (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 31st. Verge has a total market cap of $52.17 million and $720,447.00 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Verge has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Verge coin can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,523.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000621 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00022317 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.13 or 0.00268635 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00118857 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.52 or 0.00728508 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.63 or 0.00563394 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004868 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00233509 BTC.

About Verge

Verge is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,513,615,525 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.