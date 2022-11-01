Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,358 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,526 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 15.4% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $36,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.52. 98,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,544,787. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.34. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

