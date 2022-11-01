Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stock Holdings Cut by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.3% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 51,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,106,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $161.48. 9,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,016. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.07 and a 200 day moving average of $159.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $187.22.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.