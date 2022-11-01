Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stake Increased by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 385.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 2.1% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.43. 69,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,244,656. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $81.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.35.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

