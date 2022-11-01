Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,738 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 3.9% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $9,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $38.84. 843,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,323,664. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.66 and a 200-day moving average of $41.49. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.