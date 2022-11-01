Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ULTA. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.24.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ULTA traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $419.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,987. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $451.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $409.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $399.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 64.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 21.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at $426,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 285.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $2,416,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 36.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.