Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ULTA. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $548.00 to $563.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.24.
Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of ULTA traded up $3.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $419.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,987. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $451.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $409.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $399.84.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty
In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total value of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter valued at $426,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 285.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,914 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $2,416,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 36.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.
