TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at William Blair

William Blair lowered shares of TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for TriMas’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered TriMas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

TriMas Stock Performance

Shares of TriMas stock opened at $22.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $959.75 million, a P/E ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. TriMas has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $38.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.75.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at TriMas

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. TriMas’s payout ratio is currently 11.27%.

In related news, insider Fabio Leandro Matheus Salik acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $100,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,056 shares in the company, valued at $517,213.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TriMas news, insider Fabio Leandro Matheus Salik purchased 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.45 per share, with a total value of $100,835.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,056 shares in the company, valued at $517,213.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teresa Finley purchased 6,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.66 per share, with a total value of $160,333.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,760.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 15,314 shares of company stock valued at $373,018 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriMas

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRS. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TriMas in the first quarter worth about $802,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TriMas by 3.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,469,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,212,000 after acquiring an additional 85,159 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TriMas in the first quarter worth about $808,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 5.9% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, flexible spouts, and agricultural closures; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; aseptic closures; industrial closures and flex spouts; custom injection molded components and devices; various injection molded products; and single-bodied and assembled caps and closures under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Stolz, Omega, and Rapak brands.

