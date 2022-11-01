Toncoin Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $8.13 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 1st. In the last week, Toncoin has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for $1.63 or 0.00007961 BTC on popular exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $8.13 billion and approximately $17.64 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,482.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006785 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00019478 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00040519 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 83.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00044356 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00022661 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004849 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.92 or 0.00253495 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 4,983,944,249 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

