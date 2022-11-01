Toncoin Reaches One Day Volume of $10.39 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.51 or 0.00007365 BTC on popular exchanges. Toncoin has a total market cap of $7.52 billion and approximately $10.39 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Toncoin has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,493.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004083 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006298 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00017370 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00054669 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00044821 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00022623 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004825 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.00254303 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

TON is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 4,983,944,249 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 1.64603533 USD and is up 3.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $7,451,549.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.