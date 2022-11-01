Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Trading Down 5.9%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) dropped 5.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.76 and last traded at $3.83. Approximately 375,547 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 27,313,220 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TLRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Tilray from $4.15 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Tilray from $23.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark cut Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Tilray from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.63.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tilray

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.85 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 78.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.33%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $1,018,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,574,196 shares in the company, valued at $19,130,910.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilray

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Tilray by 5,982.4% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 9,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,153 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Tilray by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tilray in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tilray in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Tilray in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.