Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Short Interest Update

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the September 30th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 472,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Robert Robotti purchased 560,224 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $9,999,998.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,669,271 shares in the company, valued at $47,646,487.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDW. Moerus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tidewater by 15.6% during the first quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,673,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,113,000 after purchasing an additional 360,433 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tidewater by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,075,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,388,000 after buying an additional 121,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,530,000 after buying an additional 105,125 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 5.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 400,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,436,000 after buying an additional 19,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 14.9% in the third quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 306,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after buying an additional 39,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.90. 710,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,838. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.86. Tidewater has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $35.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $163.45 million for the quarter.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

