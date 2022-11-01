Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) Short Interest Update

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the September 30th total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 472,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Insider Activity at Tidewater
In related news, Director Robert Robotti purchased 560,224 shares of Tidewater stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $9,999,998.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,669,271 shares in the company, valued at $47,646,487.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.52% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Tidewater
Tidewater Stock Performance
Tidewater stock traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.90. 710,388 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,838. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.86. Tidewater has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $35.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -13.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.76.
Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Tidewater had a negative return on equity of 6.94% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $163.45 million for the quarter.
About Tidewater
Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tidewater (TDW)
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Is onsemi On Target For A New Record High Share Price?
Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.