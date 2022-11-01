Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Rating Lowered to Hold at SEB Equities

SEB Equities downgraded shares of Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Thule Group AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Thule Group AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS THUPY opened at $10.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.48. Thule Group AB has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $31.00.

About Thule Group AB (publ)

Thule Group AB (publ) operates as a sports and outdoor company. It offers roof racks; roof boxes; carriers for transporting bikes, water, and winter sports equipment and rooftop tents; awnings, bike carriers, and tents for RVs and caravans; bike trailers, child bike seats, and strollers; luggage, backpacks, and laptop and sport bags; and hiking backpacks, camera bags, and cases for consumer electronics.

