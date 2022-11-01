Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Hits Market Cap of $307.19 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0579 or 0.00000283 BTC on exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $307.19 million and approximately $46.01 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00091398 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00069195 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000547 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001763 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00014780 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00025452 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000285 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001357 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006922 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000184 BTC.
Theta Fuel Profile
TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Theta Fuel Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.
