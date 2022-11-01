The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Vice Chairman William H. Heyman Sells 7,000 Shares

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 7,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $1,267,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,540,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV traded down $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.78. 2,154,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,849. The company has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.40 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $164.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.19%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.33.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

