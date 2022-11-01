The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) EVP Sells $1,836,700.00 in Stock

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.67, for a total transaction of $1,836,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,682.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of TRV traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $182.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,154,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368,849. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.40 and a 52-week high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.19%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRV. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Travelers Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

