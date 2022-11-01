The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock Holdings Increased by Hanseatic Management Services Inc.

Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Kroger by 81.6% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Kroger by 179.5% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Kroger by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kroger Stock Performance

KR stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.15. 82,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,885,333. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $39.79 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.51.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 31.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Kroger from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on Kroger to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.63.

Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

