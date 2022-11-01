The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Position Raised by Riverwater Partners LLC

Riverwater Partners LLC raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. J. M. Smucker makes up 1.6% of Riverwater Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Riverwater Partners LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter worth $90,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,430,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,392,539.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 20,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total value of $2,845,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 631,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,780,102.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,430,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,392,539.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,019 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,996. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.09.

SJM stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.55. The stock had a trading volume of 22,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,660. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.39 and a 200 day moving average of $135.71. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $119.82 and a 1-year high of $152.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.42. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 75.00%.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

