The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) CEO Sells $2,524,584.00 in Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.2 %

GS traded up $4.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $348.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,306,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,976. The stock has a market cap of $118.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.86. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 22.50%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.63%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GS. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $354.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.19.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GS. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Essex LLC now owns 26,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 72.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 74.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.