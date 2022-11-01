The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.02-$0.07 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $240.00 million-$250.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $272.56 million.

TCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Container Store Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Container Store Group from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Container Store Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.00.

Shares of The Container Store Group stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,004,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.82 million, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average of $6.81. The Container Store Group has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $14.25.

The Container Store Group ( NYSE:TCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $262.63 million for the quarter. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 6.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Container Store Group will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 32,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $210,936.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 245,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 199.7% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 80,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 53,913 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 447.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,333 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 67,281 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of The Container Store Group during the 1st quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 215.9% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 30,651 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. It provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes custom closets, such as elfa Classic, elfa Decor, Laren, and Avera branded products, as well as closet lifestyle department and wood-based products; wood-based custom home storage and organization solutions; and customized solutions for closets, garages, home offices, pantries, laundry rooms, murphy beds, and built-in wall units.

