Terra Classic Market Capitalization Reaches $1.44 Billion (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 1st. Terra Classic has a total market cap of $1.44 billion and approximately $232.64 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Terra Classic has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00011598 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00019105 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000307 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006912 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002588 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000641 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00008382 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000051 BTC.
Terra Classic Profile
Terra Classic (LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,881,415,210,423 coins and its circulating supply is 6,590,354,268,640 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money.
Buying and Selling Terra Classic
