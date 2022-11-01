Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.62-$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.72. The company issued revenue guidance of $670.00 million-$750.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $694.25 million.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.22. 1,213,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,879,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.30. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $67.81 and a 52 week high of $168.91.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $827.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $94.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $238,440.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Teradyne

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TER. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Teradyne by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 30,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter worth $382,000. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.