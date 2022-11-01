Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target Cut to $229.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $248.00 to $229.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TFX. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Teleflex from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stephens started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Teleflex from $278.00 to $236.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $271.46.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Price Performance

Teleflex stock opened at $214.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.74 and a 200-day moving average of $250.08. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $182.65 and a 52-week high of $370.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.09.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $686.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFX. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 426.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Teleflex by 271.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teleflex

(Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.