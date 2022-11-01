Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.27). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $200.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.16 million. On average, analysts expect Tandem Diabetes Care to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $56.15 on Tuesday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $155.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -255.23 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.83.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TNDM. StockNews.com began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $141.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.23.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,397 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $15,512,000 after purchasing an additional 38,460 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 7.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,482 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 68.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,408 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,561,000 after purchasing an additional 75,358 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

