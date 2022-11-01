Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.09-$4.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Sysco also updated its FY23 guidance to $4.09-4.39 EPS.

Sysco Trading Down 3.2 %

Sysco stock traded down $2.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,683,989. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.89 and a 200-day moving average of $82.57. The stock has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sysco has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 74.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sysco from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sysco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,611,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,195,000 after purchasing an additional 67,948 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,237,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,720,000 after acquiring an additional 180,548 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 11.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,790,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,673,000 after purchasing an additional 181,212 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Sysco by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 897,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,284,000 after purchasing an additional 204,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

