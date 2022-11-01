StockNews.com Upgrades California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) to “Hold”

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of California Water Service Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday.

California Water Service Group Price Performance

California Water Service Group stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.06. 467,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $48.46 and a 12-month high of $72.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 0.39.

Insider Activity at California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.24). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $206.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $34,895.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,942.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other California Water Service Group news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $34,895.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,942.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $63,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,856.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,640 shares of company stock worth $159,782. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in California Water Service Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in California Water Service Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in California Water Service Group by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

Featured Stories

