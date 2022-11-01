StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Steel Partners stock opened at $42.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.20. Steel Partners has a 12-month low of $28.94 and a 12-month high of $47.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $915.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.44.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $441.41 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Partners

In related news, President Jack L. Howard sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $278,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 229,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,330,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 70.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. lifted its position in Steel Partners by 7.8% during the second quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 6,903,483 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $289,774,000 after buying an additional 498,015 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 3.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Partners during the second quarter valued at $388,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Partners in the first quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Steel Partners in the first quarter worth about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Partners

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

