StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ONVO opened at $1.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.13. Organovo has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $6.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

