StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of LARK stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Landmark Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $129.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.33.

In related news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $36,719.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,548.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Landmark Bancorp news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,103 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $28,722.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,523,640.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 1,382 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $36,719.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,875 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,548.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,245 shares of company stock valued at $85,673. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Landmark Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Landmark Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,711,000 after buying an additional 35,622 shares during the period. 21.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

